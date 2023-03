Spring break season is well underway in Florida.

If you’re looking to avoid – or join in – the college spring breakers flocking to the coast, Channel 9 compiled a calendar of Florida college spring break dates:

March 12 - 18

Florida State University

University of Central Florida

Rollins College

University of Florida

University of Miami

University of South Florida Tampa

University of North Florida

Florida A&M University

Florida Institute of Technology

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Valencia College

Flagler College

Daytona State College

Read: 9 beach safety tips for spring break

March 18 - 24

New College of Florida

Read: Red tide guide: How to check Florida beach conditions

March 27 - April 2

Full Sail University

Read: New Smyrna Beach police to enforce curfew for minors as Spring Break begins

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.