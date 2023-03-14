Open in App
Royal Oak, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

How to Make Bohemia’s Bohemian Rhapsody Cocktail

By Christina Clark,

5 days ago

Bohemia in Royal Oak boasts a menu filled with Mediterranean dishes with some Israeli influences including saganaki fondue (Kayseri, graver, manor, and red pepper jam) and Halloumi (pan-fried sheep cheese, berries, marinated green apples and herbs).

The Bohemian Rhapsody cocktail is a vodka-based drink that offers a sweet blend of strawberry, lemon and tarragon. Try it for yourself at home with this easy-to-follow recipe.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Valentine Distilling Co.’s Valentine vodka
  • 3/4 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce simple syrup
  • 1 medium or 2 small strawberries
  • 5 3-inch sprigs tarragon

Directions

1. In a cocktail shaker, muddle strawberries and tarragon. Add lemon juice, simple syrup, vodka, and ice. Shake well.
2. Strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a fresh lemon wheel and a sprig of tarragon.

Bohemia is located at 100 S. Main St., Royal Oak . Call 248-368-2883 or visit eatatbohemia.com for more information, and find even more drink recipes — including Mai Tiki’s Mai Tai and Compari’s on the Park’s Spiced Old Fashion — at HourDetroit.com .

This story is part of the March 2023 issue of Hour Detroit. Read more in our Digital Edition .

