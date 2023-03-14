Man who drove into EHT Home Depot is released from jail

A Galloway Township man who drove into a Home Depot and fled to Atlantic City was released with conditions Tuesday.

Joseph Kehoe, 36, got into a verbal altercation with an employee at the Egg Harbor Township store Wednesday using “racially charged language,” Assistant Prosecutor Harlee Stein told the judge.

He intentionally drove his truck into the store and then fled to Atlantic City, where he tried to hide, according to the state. Everything was captured on surveillance video.

Kehoe later turned himself in to Atlantic City police.

The employed union plumber suffers from mental health issues and had just voluntarily admitted himself for help a month ago, attorney Andrew Imperiale told the judge.

He said the medication Kehoe was given turned out to be wrong, and believes that’s what led to the incident. The medication has been fixed in jail, and Kehoe is now “back on track,” his attorney said.

Kehoe was released with the condition he have no contact at the Home Depot and that he must check in with the court weekly. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation.

He cannot drive while on release unless it’s for court dates, to meet with his attorney or medical appointments.

Although Judge Patricia Wild did say that, considering the medication Kehoe is on, he would probably be better served to have someone drive him.

Wood covers the opening where the truck crashed.