Open in App
Indiana State
See more from this location?
Action News Jax

Congress examines support for caregivers as millions rely on home & community-based care

By Kirstin Garriss,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flDSj_0lIh9IqB00

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are evaluating federal support and resources for caregivers.

This comes as more families are stepping in to care for seniors and people with disabilities. According to recent research from AARP , about 53 million people are now unpaid family caregivers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Millions of seniors depend on caregivers every day to help with simple tasks like eating and managing their medications.

But many of these caregivers, who are often minority women, are also living in poverty.

“There are no paid days off, there’s barely any training and there are no medical benefits,” said Jacinta Burgess, a home caregiver from Pennsylvania. “If I had a livable wage, I could live not just survive.”

Read: UGA student recovering in Jacksonville after she suffered brain hemorrhage on spring break in Mexico

Burgess told Senators she earns less than $14 an hour as the primary caregiver for her mother.

Some Democrats say this is one reason why they’re pushing for the “Better Care Better Jobs Act.” It would provide money for state Medicaid programs to improve home and community-based services. They also believe it will help boost the caregiving workforce.

Some Republicans, Sen. Mike Braun, Ranking Member of the U.S. Special Committee on Aging , agree these services are important.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

But Braun said inflation is still too high, and they believe that measures could make it worse.

“The federal government wants to rebalance spending on Long-Term Services and Supports from institutional care to Home and Community Based Services,” said Sen. Braun, (R – Indiana) . “Rebalancing” means shifting weight from one side to another. It does not mean adding more weight to a system that is already out of balance.”

For caregivers like Burgess, she tells lawmakers they are struggling.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

“My mother has to help me pay the rent and utilities out of her month Social Security benefits. If we didn’t have each other, my mother and I would be homeless and struggling even more than we are now,” she said.

Committee Chair Senator Bob Casey also introduced a new bill called the Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) Access Act . His office said it would put home care on equal footing with long-term care facilities under Medicaid.

“It is time we make the smart economic investment in home and community-based services. My HCBS Access Act would provide seniors and people with disabilities with a real and significant choice between receiving care in a long-term care facility or at home, where so many of them wish to stay, and ensure that paid caregivers can turn poverty jobs into family-sustaining jobs,” said Sen. Casey, (D – Pennsylvania).

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase
Winter Park, FL6 days ago
These 3 Florida Cities Are Ranked The Most Dangerous to live in
Jacksonville, FL28 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Buster Murdaugh’s Girlfriend Reports ‘Frightening’ YouTuber to Cops
Hilton Head Island, SC9 days ago
Dog, 11 puppies rescued after being dumped on side of Seffner road
Seffner, FL4 days ago
Missing St. Augustine woman last seen in Ocala National Forest last week, deputies say
Saint Augustine, FL2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT15 hours ago
Man accused of killing woman he met online, then dismembering and burning her remains
Indian Harbour Beach, FL9 days ago
Portland homelessness crisis spirals out of control: 'This is their vision of utopia'
Portland, OR6 days ago
Officials find 6 Giant African Snails in luggage at Michigan airport
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy