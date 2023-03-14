Open in App
Mount Vernon, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Men walk up to car in Mount Vernon, shoot 2 people inside

By Colleen West,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AT4y2_0lIh9HxS00

Two of four people inside a car in Mount Vernon were shot by two men who approached their vehicle Monday night, according to Mount Vernon police.

At about 9:50 p.m., Mount Vernon officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting victim in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive.

Officers arrived to find employees inside a business giving a woman medical aid. Police learned that the woman had run to the business after she was shot in the 2100 block of Urban Avenue, where a man who had also been shot was located.

Investigators said that two men and two women had been in a car that was leaving a driveway in the 2100 block of Urban Avenue when at least two men in dark clothing walked up to the car and tried to open its door.

The men then started shooting into the car, hitting a man and a woman.

The suspects then ran away as the victims’ car drove forward into a ditch.

Though a K-9 team searched for the suspects, they were not found.

Investigators spent much of Monday night processing evidence and speaking with the victims — a 32-year-old Mount Vernon woman who was shot in the torso and a 26-year-old Skagit County man. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where police said the man was receiving “advanced care.”

The two other people who were in the car at the time of the shooting, a 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were not hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that would help investigators is asked to call Mount Vernon police at 360-336-6271 during business hours or the 24-hour dispatch information number 360-428-3211.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Latest Warning From WA Cops–Armed Robberies Outside of Casinos
Seattle, WA5 days ago
Seattle man Gets 90-Month Prison Sentence for Stealing Identities of Idaho and Washington Residents
Seattle, WA3 days ago
'It's going to be a rough transition'; Washington schools grapple with looming budget crisis
Kent, WA4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Feeling devastated.’ WA board tells Inslee to cut short Tri-City murderer’s life term
Yakima, WA14 hours ago
U of Idaho homicides suspect had a rare neurological condition, visual snow. What is it?
Moscow, ID2 days ago
Police: Teens arrested after high-speed chase now connected to 12 car thefts in Idaho, Utah
Chubbuck, ID4 days ago
Louisiana Man Arrested After Authorities Reportedly Find Suspected Fentanyl, Crack, and Methamphetamine in the Presence of Juveniles
Jennings, LA4 days ago
Wanted man arrested on charges of over 36 ID thefts in Oregon
Portland, OR5 days ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA5 days ago
Body of Louisiana man recovered from Mississippi River
Natchez, MS4 days ago
Boulder man arrested in Alaska for 2006 cold case murder
Boulder, CO5 days ago
Washington Man Sentenced For Combative Behavior On Flight to Anchorage
Anchorage, AK2 days ago
Man, 3 kids die in house fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Sault Ste. Marie, MI4 days ago
Woman’s stolen car sold to a dealership, shipped to Hawaii: How was it legal?
Portland, OR4 days ago
A federal definition of ‘homeless’ leaves some kids out in the cold. One state is trying to help
Vancouver, WA14 hours ago
Whatcom County to replant $30,000 of plantings damaged on berm during events
Birch Bay, WA4 days ago
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was busted in PJs, stuffing trash in Ziploc bags, prosecutor says
Albrightsville, PA11 days ago
Remains found in remote area of Oregon identified as missing Washington woman
Sweet Home, OR12 days ago
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Bucket-List Barbecue
Mountlake Terrace, WA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy