Open in App
Entertainment Tonight

Law Roach, Stylist to Zendaya and More Stars, Retires: 'The Lies and False Narratives Finally Got Me'

By Anthony Dominic‍,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iRRL_0lIh986A00

Law Roach, Stylist to Zendaya and More Stars, Retires: 'The Lies and False Narratives Finally Got Me'

Law Roach, the stylist to Zendaya , Kerry Washington , Issa Rae , and many others, is retiring.

The Legendary judge took to Instagram to announce the shocking retirement, writing,"My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years."

"Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all," he continued. "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out."

In 2016, Roach was announced as one of the judges for cycle 23 of America’s Next Top Model , alongside Ashley Graham, Rita Ora and Drew Elliott.

The following year, he then partnered with Celine Dion to style her for Couture Week in Paris and became the first African American stylist to cover the Hollywood Reporter ’s annualStylist & Stars issue. Dion and Zendaya joined Roach for the cover .

Roach was honored withtheGem Award for Jewelry Style in 2021 and hereceived the inaugural Stylist Award for American Fashion at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York.

A video of Roach recently went viral, after Zendaya attended a fashion show with him and pointed to the second row behind her, instructing the stylist to sit there.

RELATED CONTENT

Tom Brady Officially Retires From Football: What’s Next for the Athlete

Roger Federer Retires: Athlete Ends Career With 20 Grand Slam Titles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski Retires From NFL for Second Time

Maury Povich Retires From Daytime After 30-Year Run

Drew Brees Retires After 20 NFL Seasons

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Watch Rihanna’s Oscar Performance of ‘Lift Me Up’ From ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Video)
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
8 celebrity looks from the 2023 Oscars that missed the mark — sorry
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Halle Bailey Proves She's a Disney Princess in Jaw-Dropping Oscars 2023 Gown
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy