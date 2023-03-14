Jersey City Police Department Welcomes 15 New Officers

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Mayor Steven Fulop was joined by a cadre of Jersey City officials on Tuesday in swearing in 15 new members of the Jersey City Police Department. Continuing efforts to increase diversity within the Department, this class of recruits included 14 members representing minority communities.

“With today’s class, we are marking an important milestone as nearly all the newly sworn police officers are minorities representing Jersey City’s unparalleled diversity,” Fulop said, noting also that 14 of the 15 new officers grew up in Jersey City. “To the new officers, you are joining the best police department anywhere. We are proud of our police officers and the work they do every day in Jersey City. Our officers serve honorably. They have made the City safer. They are an example for the rest of the state and this country of what a police department can be.”

A statement following the event touted Fulop’s prioritization of public safety since the start of his administration, “with a distinct focus on diversifying the department to better reflect the Jersey City community.” Since 2013, the statement read, the Fulop Administration has hired a total of 777 police officers – nearly 75% of whom are minorities.

The newest JCPD recruits sworn in Tuesday include 10 Hispanic officers, 4 females, 1 Egyptian officer, and 1 of Guyanese descent.

“Our officers are out in the community every single day, and the fact that they look and sound like the residents they are helping is a win-win for everyone. As we’ve transformed the department over the past 10 years with greater diversity, we have seen incredible improvements, especially in terms of police/community relations,” added Public Safety Director James Shea.







