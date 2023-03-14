Open in App
Woodbridge Township, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge’s 49th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Marches into Memory

By TONY GALLOTTO,

4 days ago

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — New Jersey’s biggest and best St. Patrick’s Day Parade has rolled into our collective memories after rolling through town with hours of fanfare on Sunday.

With help from its sponsor, the Woodbridge American-Irish Association, and from Mayor John E. McCormac, TAPinto Woodbridge-Carteret is pleased to present some terrific photos from the 49th annual community event.

For this year’s parade, Woodbridge resident Kenneth Egan served 2023 Grand Marshal.Honorees included “Irish Lady of the Year” Mary (White) Natale; “Irish Man of the Year” Jim McFadden; “Miss American Irish” Victoria Gomez; and “Lady in Waiting” Brittany Bader.

The American-Irish Association said its dedicated organizers – president Ed McSherry and parade chair Ben Campbell – took a well-deserved night of rest on Sunday. But, bright and early on Monday they were already drafting plans for the 50th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLpet_0lIh8zJr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G25P2_0lIh8zJr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYZDW_0lIh8zJr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TuVZ_0lIh8zJr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIiDY_0lIh8zJr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlNgN_0lIh8zJr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9tYy_0lIh8zJr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXtMO_0lIh8zJr00

