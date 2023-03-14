Woodbridge’s 49th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Marches into Memory

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — New Jersey’s biggest and best St. Patrick’s Day Parade has rolled into our collective memories after rolling through town with hours of fanfare on Sunday.

With help from its sponsor, the Woodbridge American-Irish Association, and from Mayor John E. McCormac, TAPinto Woodbridge-Carteret is pleased to present some terrific photos from the 49th annual community event.

For this year’s parade, Woodbridge resident Kenneth Egan served 2023 Grand Marshal.Honorees included “Irish Lady of the Year” Mary (White) Natale; “Irish Man of the Year” Jim McFadden; “Miss American Irish” Victoria Gomez; and “Lady in Waiting” Brittany Bader.

The American-Irish Association said its dedicated organizers – president Ed McSherry and parade chair Ben Campbell – took a well-deserved night of rest on Sunday. But, bright and early on Monday they were already drafting plans for the 50th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2024.































