Champions of Children Awards Dinner to be held at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center has announced its Champions of Children Awards Dinner set to be held at the Tamarack Conference Center next month.

The celebratory dinner will serve to honor a survivor’s family and those who dedicate their lives to serving children and families.

The event, scheduled for Friday, April 28, 2023, will honor 3-time Olympic Swimming medalist and child sexual abuse survivor Margaret Hoelzer, Rick and Theresa Hutchens – grandparents of a survivor, who will be telling the story of how the Child Advocacy Center made a difference in their lives, Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), and Tim Vickers from Just for Kids.

“Our Champions are being honored for their commitment to advocating for and serving children,” said Just for Kids in a statement.

Margaret Hoelzer will speak at the event and will additionally host a workshop beforehand. The workshop, set to run from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, will seek to provide insight into a survivor’s perspective of the CAC model and how to use this information to serve as an influence in the community.

The dinner is set to begin at 5:30pm, with individual tables available for $75 each and group tables for 8 guests available for $500. The workshop prior to the dinner is $50 per guest. Guests can also get individual tickets to both the workshop and dinner for $100 total.

The Tamarack Convention Center can be found at 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley , WV 25801.

Those seeking more information may call (304) 255-4834 or visit www.jfkwv.com .