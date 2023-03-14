Open in App
Sunset, LA
See more from this location?
KATC News

St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 boil order rescinded

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooYoJ_0lIh2ynE00

SUNSET, La. — SUNSET, La. — The boil advisory issued for St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 (Rural) on March 8 has been rescinded.

The boil water advisory was issued due to a line break.

Customers on Curley’s Road in Sunset, LA were affected.

Contractors made the repair.

Water samples were collected and delivered to the Department of Health & Hospitals Thursday, March 9, 2023, according to Office Manager Robyn Cormier.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Landry Parish, LA newsLocal Saint Landry Parish, LA
Lafayette man attempts to deliver 2 lbs of weed in St. Landry Parish, arrested
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Opelousas man arrested in deadly St. Landry Parish traffic crash
Opelousas, LA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Scott Fire Department on scene of hazmat incident
Scott, LA1 day ago
Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 boil advisory lifted
Lacassine, LA3 days ago
Moncus Park to offer free shuttle service
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
16th Annual Acadian Memorial Heritage Festival, historical re-enactment
Saint Martinville, LA1 day ago
LCG planning for expected Top Golf traffic
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Person jumped into Mississippi River after setting car on fire near Sunshine Bridge
Sunshine, LA4 days ago
Lafayette Police arrest driver in connection with multi-vehicle crash on Johnston St.
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Dry erase boards that convert to gun shelters tested in classrooms
Cullman, AL2 days ago
One injured in Plank Road shooting, officials say
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago
Body of Lafayette woman, 70 found after fire at her South Refinery Street home
Lafayette, LA5 days ago
Body of missing New Iberia man located, SMPSO investigates as homicide
New Iberia, LA4 days ago
Biloxi man sent off-road and into trees after deadly Covington crash
Covington, LA4 days ago
Turkey Creek woman arrested in connection to credit card theft
Turkey Creek, LA3 days ago
Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River
Natchez, MS5 days ago
Overturned SUV left in roadway after crash on Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
One person shot at Chevron station along Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago
Registration open for Buck Barras Memorial Scholarship
Saint Martinville, LA2 days ago
Freezing start to spring on Monday
Baton Rouge, LA5 hours ago
Parents arrested in connection with injuries to five-year-old
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
RECORDS: EBR Schools employee admits to hitting autistic student, blames ‘bad day’
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy