St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 boil order rescinded

SUNSET, La. — SUNSET, La. — The boil advisory issued for St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 (Rural) on March 8 has been rescinded.

The boil water advisory was issued due to a line break.

Customers on Curley’s Road in Sunset, LA were affected.

Contractors made the repair.

Water samples were collected and delivered to the Department of Health & Hospitals Thursday, March 9, 2023, according to Office Manager Robyn Cormier.