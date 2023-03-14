Zendaya's stylist Law Roach says he's retiring: 'The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me'

Law Roach at the Schiaparelli Spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Celebrity stylist Law Roach said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he's retiring.

He said he loves fashion, but "the politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me."

Fans, celebrities, and other stylists are now sharing support for him in the comments.

Law Roach , the creative force behind some of Hollywood's best fashion , says he's retiring.

The celebrity stylist made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, surprising his more than 1 million followers.

"My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years," Roach wrote. "Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all."

He added: "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I'm out."

Representatives for Roach did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the stylist's retirement. However, Roach spoke to Insider in February about the impact styling has had on him , and his love for fashion was clear.

"Styling is like a drug for me when I know I get it right," he told Insider. "Whoever I'm dressing, when they have that extra little thing — a little spark or a little wiggle in their walk — I just love that feeling."

Fans, celebrities, and fellow stylists were quick to comment on Roach's post sharing their support and urging him to reconsider. Country singer Maren Morris left a broken-heart emoji, and fashion designer Christian Siriano wrote "Absolutely not."

"Law I won't let you!!!!" Naomi Campbell added. "We don't quit...strived too hard."

In the days leading up to Roach's post, the stylist had been widely praised for his recent red-carpet work.

He styled Zendaya in a stunning, rose-embellished gown at the SAG Awards , and dressed Kerry Washington in one of Whitney Houston's gowns for the American Black Film Festival.

Zendaya arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

He also dressed numerous stars for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday, including Megan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer, and Eve Jobs.