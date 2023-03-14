Open in App
New Bedford, MA
WPRI 12 News

Teens crash stolen car into New Bedford home

By Allison Shinskey,

5 days ago

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police are investigating after a car crashed into a County Street home overnight.

Lt. Scott Carola told 12 News there was a report of a fight around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Court and Emerson streets.

Before police arrived, a vehicle fled the scene. Carola said it soon crashed into 398 County St. and the driver and passenger ran off.

Both were identified as juveniles, according to Carola, and the car was found to be stolen out of Brockton.

Charges against the suspects are now pending.

