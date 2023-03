A Lake County man became $1 million richer after playing the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game.

William Rundall, 69, claimed his prize at the Lottery’s district office in Orlando.

While he could have received the full payout over time, he opted for the lump sum payment of $820,000.

Rundall bought the winning ticket from Food Mart on Georgia Avenue in Astatula.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH , features a top prize of $25 million with overall winning odds at1-in-4.50.