60+ best Amazon deals under $100 that we can't stop shopping
By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed,5 days ago
When it comes to shopping on a budget, we always find ourselves at Amazon . The mega retailer has discounts on everything from food and daily essentials to tech and kitchen gadgets . Whether you're looking to save on things you need or a big-ticket purchase, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals under $100 available right now.
With markdowns on Apple , Waterpik , Lodge , Keurig and ThisWorx the savings opportunities are endless. We're especially fond of today's Amazon discounts on daily essentials , including toilet paper, laundry detergent and cleaning supplies. With deals starting as just $7.89 the time to save big is now.
The 5 best Amazon deals under $100
- Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper 18 Mega Rolls for $29.77 (Save $3.22)
- ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for $29.99 (Save $10)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips kit for $37.80 (Save $17.19)
- Apple Pencil 2 for $89 (Save $40)
- California Design Den Cotton Sheets for $79.99 (Save $20)
Amazon fashion deals under $100
- PerfeCore Facial Mask for $12.70 (Save $1.14)
- Tiktik Womens Pajama Set for $23.99 with on-page coupon (Save $16)
- Columbia Women's Anytime Casual Skort for $27.98 (Save $32.01)
- Readaeer Makeup Organizer for $29.99 (Save $10)
- Under Armour Tech Golf Polo for $32.38 (Save $12.62)
Amazon tech deals under $100
- Beam Electronics Car Phone Holder Mount for $12.99 (Save $17)
- Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector for $16.99 (Save $12.01)
- SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse for $24.99 (Save $5)
- Rybozen 4K Audio Video Capture Card for $39.99 (Save $10)
- Apple Pencil 2 for $89 (Save $40)
- Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $99.99 (Save $30)
Amazon health deals under $100
- Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask for $8.99 with on-page coupon (Save $16.01)
- Mzoo Sleep Mask for $13.99 with on-page coupon (Save $16)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips kit for $37.80 (Save $17.19)
- Everlit Survival First Aid Kit for $39.99 (Save $9.96)
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for $79.99 (Save $20)
Amazon home deals under $100
- Honey-Can-Do TBL-02977 Folding Step Stool for $12.50 (Save $15.16)
- Yankee Candle 22-Ounce Vanilla Cupcake Scented Candle for $15.19 (Save $15.80)
- Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2-Pack for $19.99 (Save $5)
- ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for $29.99 (Save $10)
- Beautural Portable Steamer for $30.97 (Save $4)
- Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter for $34.99 (Save $5)
- Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for $37.99 with on-page coupon (Save $22)
- YnM Weighted Blanket for $47.69 with on-page coupon (Save $5.30)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow, 2 Pack for $44.99 with on-page coupon (Save $5)
- HBTower 3-Step Folding Ladder for $69.99 (Save $10)
- California Design Den Cotton Sheets for $79.99 (Save $20)
Amazon kitchen deals under $100
- ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer for $13.99 (Save $2)
- Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 (Save $14.35)
- Hario V60 Coffee Dripper 02 Ceramic for $24.50 (Save $11.50)
- Susteas Stovetop Whistling Tea Kettle for $35.99 with on-page coupon (Save $14)
- Instant Milk Frother for $39.50 (Save $10.49)
- Keurig K-Mini for $86 (Save $13.99)
Amazon lifestyle deals under $100
- Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Organizer for $17 (Save $12.99)
- Geospace Sledsterz Snowboard for $39.99 (Save $10)
- Orlimar Pitch and Putt Golf Bag for $47.18 (Save $21.82)
- Franklin Sports Portable Disc Golf Basket for $58.96 (Save $9.84)
- Best Choice Products Therapeutic Foot Massager for $69.99 (Save $30)
- TideWe GR-F700 Rangefinder for $74.99 with on-page coupon (Save $15)
- Boulder Badminton Volleyball Net for $78.99 (Save $21)
- Gogogo Pro-GS24 Rangefinder for $93.99 with on-page coupon (Save $36)
Amazon parenting deals under $100
- Columbia Big Kids’ Powderbug Forty Winter Boots for $34.98 (Save $35.02)
- Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack for $36.09 with on-page coupon (Save $53.90)
- Contours Journey GO 5 Position Convertible Baby Carrier for $78.31 (Save $61.68)
Amazon garden deals under $100
- Fiskars Ergo Garden Hand Trowel for $7.89 (Save $5.1)
- Phunaya Adjustable Storage System Garden Tool Organizer for $17.98 with on-page coupon (Save $6)
- StoneBreaker Gloves Gardener for $21.56 (Save $0.93)
- Black & Decker Mini D Handle Shovel for $24.99 (Save $4.55)
- Fiskars Long-Handled Steel Digging Shovel for $28.49 (Save $17.50)
- Showa Atlas 370 Gardening Gloves for $35.06 (Save $2.94)
- Dramm ColorStorm Premium Garden Hose for $48.44 (Save $11.56)
- Kobalt KHB 3040-06 Cordless Leaf Blower for $77.99 (Save $8.01)
- Marathon Green Yard Rover for $79 (Save $31)
- Netro Sprite Sprinkler Controller for $89.99 with on-page coupon (Save $30)
Amazon essential deals under $100
- Better Life Toilet Bowl Cleaner for $12.55 (Save $3.44)
- Tide Original Laundry Detergent for $12.97 (Save $3.03)
- Dokehom Large Laundry Basket for $16.98 (Save $10.01)
- Seventh Generation Free & Clear Dish Liquid 6-pack for $17.94 (Save $2.88)
- Method Bathroom Cleaner for $19.16 (Save $1.32)
- Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags, Jumbo 4-Pack for $20.99 (Save $4)
- Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper 18 Mega Rolls for $29.77 (Save $3.22)
- Biokleen Glass Cleaner 12-pack for $76.69 (Save $16.75)
