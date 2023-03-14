Republic Boots Co create custom cowboy boots by hand

Authentic Texas cowboy boots is the reason people go to Republic Boots Co.

Chris Conrad opened the store 12 years ago as a way to preserve Texas culture.

"I lived in Italy for a number of years and I think being away gives you a better perspective of your homeland and whats important here" Conrad said.

The store employees master bootmakers, who create custom boots the traditional way. Head Bootmaker, Raul Cerrillo, is a third generation bootmaker. He has personally made boots for a number of celebrities including John Wayne, Steve McQueen and Roy Rogers.

Custom boots start at $1,800. The prices go up depending on the skin and design.

Republic Boots Co is located at 1133 E 11th Street.