Southwest is adding deicing trucks after December breakdown

Southwest Airlines says it's buying more deicing trucks and taking other steps to avoid another fiasco like the widespread cancellations it suffered in December.

Southwest CEO Robert Jordan said Tuesday that the airline now understands what went wrong, and it wasn't bad technology. He blames extremely cold weather that forced Southwest to stop flying at some airports including in Denver and Chicago.

So Southwest is buying more deicing trucks and lining up additional deicing pads at key airports.

The airline says it's also buying more engine covers and heaters, and will increase staffing during extremely cold weather.

The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check