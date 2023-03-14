Open in App
New Orleans, LA
Sports Illustrated

Report: Michael Thomas to Return to Saints on One-Year Deal

By Zach Koons,

5 days ago

The former Offensive Player of the Year agreed to a re-worked contract that will keep him in New Orleans in 2023.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to return to the Saints on an incentive-laden one-year deal, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that New Orleans and Thomas agreed to a reworked contract that will become a one-year, $10 million deal with the potential for the 30-year-old to earn up to $15 million with incentives. The former Offensive Player of the Year will be able to officially sign the deal when the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Thomas is coming off of another injury-riddled season that saw him play in just three games and make 16 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns before ending the year on injured reserve with a foot injury . Since 2020, the two-time former All-Pro and 2019 Offensive Player of the Year has battled multiple injuries, resulting in him playing in just 10 games since 2020.

However, Thomas appeared to be among the most eager to see the Saints sign quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year deal last week. At Carr’s opening press conference, the Raiders quarterback admitted that Thomas helped recruit him to New Orleans and pushed for the two to get to work as soon as possible.

Thomas and Carr will get the chance to do exactly that this fall when they take the field together as Saints teammates in 2023.

