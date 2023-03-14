Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Report: Giants Finalizing Trade for Raiders TE Darren Waller

By Zach Koons,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTUrd_0lIgypFb00

Daniel Jones will have new star pass-catcher in 2023.

The Giants are finalizing a blockbuster trade with the Raiders for star tight end Darren Waller , according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero .

New York will send back a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft—pick No. 100—to Las Vegas in the deal. The Giants acquired that pick from the trade that sent receiver Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs in the middle of last season.

A former sixth-round pick back in 2015, Waller is one of a few elite talents at the tight end position. He developed into a bonafide star with the Raiders in 2019 and continued his impressive play in ’20 on his way to receiving his first and only Pro Bowl nod.

Across both seasons, he hauled in 197 total receptions, while racking up 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The last two years haven’t been as positive for Waller, who has missed a combined 14 games due to injury. In 2022, the 30-year-old made just 28 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in just nine games.

Though the last few seasons haven’t gone according to plan for Waller, he’ll get the chance to have a fresh start on a Giants team that was sorely in need of pass-catchers after the 2022 season. New York found itself in even more need of a talented receiver for quarterback Daniel Jones to throw to after signing the ’19 No. 6 pick to a four-year, $160 million contract extension last week.

Waller should provide Jones and the Giants with a versatile tight end capable of cutting up opposing defenses as New York seeks a return trip to the playoffs in 2023.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
C.J. Gardner-Johnson Agrees to One-Year Deal With Lions, per Report
Detroit, MI57 minutes ago
Report: Ex-Vikings WR Adam Thielen Agrees to Three-Year Deal With Panthers
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Jamaal Williams Says Lions’ Contract Offer Was ‘Disrespectful’
Detroit, MI1 day ago
The Selection Committee Blew It for No. 1 Seed Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
Report: Bengals’ Williams Asked for Trade After Brown Signing
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers deal reportedly may stall over money
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Report: Cowboys Close to Trade for Texans WR Brandin Cooks
Houston, TX12 hours ago
Fantasy Impact: Cowboys Trade for Brandin Cooks
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Tom Izzo, Tragedy-Stricken Michigan State Deliver More March Magic
East Lansing, MI1 hour ago
No. 8 Arkansas Topples Defending Champion No. 1 Kansas
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
UNC Great Tyler Hansbrough Trolls Duke After Loss to Tennessee
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Report: Texans, OT Laremy Tunsil Agree to Massive Extension
Houston, TX12 hours ago
Considering Fair and Creative Trade Compensation for Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Rob Ninkovich Argues Patriots Should Go After Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
End of Alabama’s First-Round Matchup Had Horrible Bad Beat
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes Reacts to K-State Men’s Basketball Team Naming Play After Him
Manhattan, KS1 hour ago
Tom Izzo Delivers Emotional Interview After MSU’s Win Over Marquette
East Lansing, MI2 hours ago
Ex-Chiefs DB Juan Thornhill Says Browns Can Reach Super Bowl
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
War of Words Escalates Between Klay Thompson, Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy