Report: Giants Finalizing Trade for Raiders TE Darren Waller

Daniel Jones will have new star pass-catcher in 2023.

The Giants are finalizing a blockbuster trade with the Raiders for star tight end Darren Waller , according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero .

New York will send back a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft—pick No. 100—to Las Vegas in the deal. The Giants acquired that pick from the trade that sent receiver Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs in the middle of last season.

A former sixth-round pick back in 2015, Waller is one of a few elite talents at the tight end position. He developed into a bonafide star with the Raiders in 2019 and continued his impressive play in ’20 on his way to receiving his first and only Pro Bowl nod.

Across both seasons, he hauled in 197 total receptions, while racking up 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The last two years haven’t been as positive for Waller, who has missed a combined 14 games due to injury. In 2022, the 30-year-old made just 28 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in just nine games.

Though the last few seasons haven’t gone according to plan for Waller, he’ll get the chance to have a fresh start on a Giants team that was sorely in need of pass-catchers after the 2022 season. New York found itself in even more need of a talented receiver for quarterback Daniel Jones to throw to after signing the ’19 No. 6 pick to a four-year, $160 million contract extension last week.

Waller should provide Jones and the Giants with a versatile tight end capable of cutting up opposing defenses as New York seeks a return trip to the playoffs in 2023.