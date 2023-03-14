Selena Gomez’s makeup-free selfie in support of Miley Cyrus: See her response

Selena Gomez is known for uplifting and supporting her friends! The Hollywood star is sharing her excitement for Miley Cyrus ’ new album, revealing that she loved one of the songs, and she decided to give a shout out to the singer on her recent selfie, which gained a million likes in just a few minutes.

The actress posted a fresh-faced make-up free selfie on her Instagram account, with the caption ‘Violet Chemistry,’ which is the title of one of the songs in Miley’s new album, with the lyrics, “Stay awhile, stay awhile with me / Stay awhile, don’t deny the violet chemistry / Stay awhile, stay awhile with me / Stay awhile, put your arms around me / Put them around me.”

GettyImages

Fans of the pair were quick to ask for a collaboration, as the long-time friends have been supporting each other since their Disney days. “MILEY COLLAB WHEN????” one person wrote, while someone else commented “Remix? I need.”

Miley noticed that Selena included the title of the song on her post, as she also took the time to tag her, showing her appreciation with a subtle response. The singer added a heart emoji, making fans go crazy following the interaction. “The power of women coming together for the good and not for evil is amazing,” one person wrote, adding, “My two Queens, with whom I grew up.”

Last year Selena included Miley in her monologue on Saturday Night Live, doing a perfect impression of the singer, explaining that she asked her for advice when she learned she would be appearing on the show. “I also asked one of my oldest friends Miley Cyrus and she said, ‘Just be yourself and have fun,‘” Selena said, delivering her impersonation. “And I was, like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was, like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.’”

