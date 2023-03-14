Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Michael Thomas restructures contract to stay with New Orleans Saints

By Andrew Buller-Russ,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etViR_0lIgyemq00

Heading into the offseason, there was plenty of chatter surrounding All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas and his future with the New Orleans Saints. After restructuring his contract in early January, reducing his base salary from $15.5 million down to $1.16 million, some wondered if the next transaction would either be the 30-year-old wideout getting cut or traded from the team.

Then, the Saints signed Derek Carr , and perhaps Thomas and the team have since changed course, or maybe another contract adjustment was always the plan all along.

Either way, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints, and Thomas have once again agreed to a contract restructure . Thomas will now be playing under a one-year, $10 million contract, with a possibility to earn as much as $15 million if certain undisclosed incentives are met.

Thomas, who played in just three games last season, and missed all of 2021 with injury, will have one more chance to prove he can be both healthy and productive with a new QB under center in 2023.

While production has never really been an issue for Thomas, staying on the field has. If the three-time Pro Bowl receiver can prove he’s back to 100 percent, Carr would have a very formidable cast of weapons including Thomas, Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2023: Rankings the best players available from 1-400

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kansas City Chiefs reportedly engaged in trade talks for three-time Pro Bowl selection Laremy Tunsil
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly interested in bringing back former defensive star on one condition
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Detroit Lions pounce on 2022’s NFL interception leader in free agency
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Memphis Grizzlies star hit with another 5-figure fine, furthering rep as NBA’s next Draymond Green
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Two-time Pro Bowl receiver signs with Carolina Panthers
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs among NFL teams reportedly in the mix for Odell Beckham Jr.
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Panthers sign former Vikings WR Adam Thielen
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs land major under-the-radar steal in NFL free agency
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Seattle Seahawks steal away Giants defensive star in NFL free agency
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Washington Commanders boss reportedly took a $10M salary for years while other NFL owners did not
Washington, DC2 days ago
Reports: Texans trade Brandin Cooks, re-sign Laremy Tunsil
Houston, TX12 hours ago
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. drawing interest from notable AFC team
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Report: Eagles reach deal with QB Marcus Mariota
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Tennessee Titans signing linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair to one-year deal
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs mock draft 2023: Strengthening the dynasty
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings mentioned as a good fit for Lamar Jackson trade
Minneapolis, MN8 hours ago
Reports: Seahawks signing ex-Steelers LB Devin Bush
Seattle, WA2 days ago
NFL insider reveals what Las Vegas Raiders needed to pay to acquire No. 1 pick
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles land perfect Jalen Hurts backup in Marcus Mariota
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Houston Texans star Brandin Cooks traded to Dallas Cowboys
Houston, TX12 hours ago
NFL insider could see Cincinnati Bengals trading Jonah Williams ‘very soon’
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Jazz to host Kings in continuation of wild series
Salt Lake City, UT2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy