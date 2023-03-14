Michael Thomas restructures contract to stay with New Orleans Saints

Heading into the offseason, there was plenty of chatter surrounding All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas and his future with the New Orleans Saints. After restructuring his contract in early January, reducing his base salary from $15.5 million down to $1.16 million, some wondered if the next transaction would either be the 30-year-old wideout getting cut or traded from the team.

Then, the Saints signed Derek Carr , and perhaps Thomas and the team have since changed course, or maybe another contract adjustment was always the plan all along.

Either way, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints, and Thomas have once again agreed to a contract restructure . Thomas will now be playing under a one-year, $10 million contract, with a possibility to earn as much as $15 million if certain undisclosed incentives are met.

Thomas, who played in just three games last season, and missed all of 2021 with injury, will have one more chance to prove he can be both healthy and productive with a new QB under center in 2023.

While production has never really been an issue for Thomas, staying on the field has. If the three-time Pro Bowl receiver can prove he’s back to 100 percent, Carr would have a very formidable cast of weapons including Thomas, Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara.

