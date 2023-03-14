Bakersfield man suing Amazon over firing after parents' deaths

A Bakersfield man is suing Amazon after he supposedly was fired over requesting time off following the death of both of his parents.

Former Amazon employee Scott Brock is suing the company for wrongful termination and retaliation. According to a press release from West Coast Trial Lawyers, the law firm representing Brock, Brock began working with Amazon at an Amazon fulfillment center in Bakersfield in November 2021. His mother died Sat, Jan 21 of this year, with his father following suit on Fri, Jan 27. Following the death of his mother, Brock requested four days off on bereavement leave. After the death of his father, Brock requested three days of bereavement leave. On Thurs, Feb 2, Brock's bereavement request was denied and he was subsequently fired.

The lawsuit was filed against Amazon in the Kern County Superior Court on Tues, March 14.

“Our client is the latest of many victims of Amazon’s infamously cold-hearted human resources department over the last few years," said Brock's lawyer, attorney Ron Zambrano. "Mr. Brock lost both parents in six days. Rather than doing the moral thing, let alone their legal obligation under California law, allowing Mr. Brock time off to grieve, Amazon coldly fired him. This is truly despicable and illegal behavior.”

According to West Coast Trail Lawyers, Amazon was "in violation of several laws and statutes, including the California Family Rights Act (CFRA), which specifically prohibits an employer from retaliating against an employee merely for exercising their rights under the CFRA."

The lawsuit states that Brock has suffered financially due to the wrongful termination. He also claims the firing caused him emotional distress and "physical sickness."