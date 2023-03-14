The Wall That Heals arrives in San Luis Obispo

The Wall That Heals has arrived on the Central Coast.

The exhibit is a 375-foot official ¾-scale traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

It will be on display at the Madonna Inn Meadows starting Thursday, March 16, through Sunday, March 19.

On Tuesday, the trailer carrying The Wall was escorted along Highway 101 from San Miguel to San Luis Obispo by hundreds of motorcycle riders, first responders and other vehicles.

The Wall That Heals will be open to the public 24/7 while on display in San Luis Obispo. An opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday with a combined color guard of veteran organizations from around the county, speakers, and a ceremonial wreath-laying.

The Cal Poly Band will play "Taps" each night at sunset. A closing ceremony will take place on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. before The Wall officially closes to the public at 2 p.m.

The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a mobile Education Center with various displays about the history of the Vietnam War. It also includes photo tributes to veterans from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Admission to the display is free and open to all ages. Organizers say the exhibit will be open rain or shine.

This will be the second time San Luis Obispo has hosted The Wall That Heals.

Click here for more information and to sign up to volunteer.