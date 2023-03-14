Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
New York Post

Giants trade for Raiders tight end Darren Waller in shocking NFL deal

By Ryan Dunleavy,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNZIs_0lIgunsD00

The Giants just turned Kadarius Toney into Darren Waller.

Waller, one of the NFL’s top tight ends, is coming to the Giants from the Raiders in exchange for the third-round pick (No. 100 overall), The Post confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

NFL Network first reported the trade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FILoz_0lIgunsD00
The Giants are trading for Darren Waller.
Getty Images

The Giants acquired that pick from the Chiefs during the season when they gave up on Toney — a draft bust in New York — who was one of the surprise stars of the Super Bowl win for the Chiefs.

Waller had back-to-back 1,100-yard receiving seasons in 2019 and 2020 but has been plagued by injuries over the last two seasons, totaling just 17 games.

He has 19 career touchdowns.

Follow the Post’s NFL Free Agency live coverage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJb0h_0lIgunsD00
Darren Waller and his wife Kelsey Plum after a 2022 WNBA playoff game.
NBAE via Getty Images

Waller is signed for the next four seasons and is owed more than $46 million.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The issues holding up Jets-Packers’ Aaron Rodgers deal
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, posts photo from ‘happy place’ after Buccaneers deal
Tampa, FL2 days ago
How New York’s deadline trades with the Cubs are looking from the other side
New York City, NY2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT12 hours ago
Man shot about 70 times while standing on front porch of Philadelphia home
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
‘I never moved in it’: Meek Mill selling Atlanta-area 8 bedroom, 9.5 bathroom mansion
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
NYC Restaurant Shut Down Following Lawsuit Over Dead Rat in Delivery
New York City, NY3 days ago
Teen robbed by 10 people outside Barclays Center
New York City, NY5 days ago
Players, fans’ excitement make World Baseball Classic worth the injury risk
Miami, FL1 hour ago
Fairleigh Dickinson’s dream of March Madness run ended by Florida Atlantic
Hackensack, NJ31 minutes ago
Colorado dentist accused of fatally poisoning wife
Aurora, CO1 hour ago
Rangers dismantle Predators with dominant six-goal first period
Nashville, TN55 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy