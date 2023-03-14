Ja Morant Enters Counseling Program In Florida Following Gun Suspension

Just when it seemed as if Ja Morant had an unbridled proclivity to make bad decisions, he changes the narrative. The 23-year-old reportedly entered a counseling program in Florida this week following his suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies for flashing a gun on Instagram.

Due to this effort to seek rehabilitation, it is unclear when the All-Star will return to his team. The choice to enter counseling aligned with the statement he shared following being suspended when he said he wanted to “to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

The 2020 Rookie Of The Year was initially suspended “for at least two games” on March 4, hours after the footage of him showing off a gun on Instagram will in a Denver club surfaced online. On March 8, his team shared a statement that he would be away “at least four games.”

This recent gun situation follows a series of negative reports regarding the Memphis Grizzlies point guard. He reportedly assaulted and pulled a gun on a teenager last summer after a scuffle during a pickup basketball game. Another report stated he went to the mall with a group of men looking to start a fight with an employee who got into an altercation with his mother.

A few former professional athletes and celebrities have offered their perspectives on Morant’s recent mishaps in the public eye. NBA legend Paul Pierce defended the young star, stating he has been targeted because he is “rich and Black.” Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress , who saw his own career fall by the wayside due to gun use, told Morant to make better decisions and be conscious of who was around him.

Shaquille O’Neal was a bit more firm with Ja, reminding him that he is an NBA player and “not a rapper.” Fat Joe was the most intense of all, pointing the finger at Tee Morant , Ja’s father, for not being a better example for his son and putting more effort into enjoying the spoils of his stardom.

