Man walking on freeway hit, killed

By Sir Milo Loftin,

5 days ago

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was killed Monday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the freeway, the California Highway Patrol announced.

The incident happened shortly after 8:20 p.m. when a man walked into the path of a driver who was attempting to change lanes on westbound Interstate 8, near W Main Street, CHP Public Information Officer Jared Grieshaber said in a news release.

The pedestrian who was hit by the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to CHP.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital, Grieshaber said.

Officials said the driver was not suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It is not yet known if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

The incident is under investigation by CHP officials and the circumstances that led up to crash are not yet known.

The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been publicly released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office.

