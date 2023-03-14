Firefighters on scene battling Burbank blaze

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are currently battling a working fire at a house on Burbank Street.

News 8 staff on scene learned that crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire on the first floor of a vacant home, extending to the second floor. Majority of the damage is to that second floor.

Fire crews add that a mayday was initially called for a firefighter running low on oxygen, however he made it out safely.

Footage from staff showed fire coming out from underneath the roof of the structure, as well as significant smoke.

Check back in with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.