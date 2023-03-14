What’s the most Googled St. Patrick’s Day recipe in Iowa and Illinois?

You’ve heard of corned beef and cabbage, but have you heard of colcannon or a full Irish breakfast?

A new study by YorkTest, a food sensitivity specialist, analyzed Google search data for each state in the country to find out what St. Patrick’s Day recipes had the biggest rise in searches since last year. Irish soda bread was the most searched-for recipe overall, with a 2,813% rise in searches nationwide since 2022. Second place went to searches for a full Irish breakfast, with an increase over last year of 1,823%. It gained the highest search increase in the most states (eight), along with cured salmon.

Colcannon has become the most popular St. Patrick’s Day recipe in Illinois this year. Searches for recipes for this dish increased 69% over last year. Colcannon combines creamy mashed potatoes with cabbage or kale.

In Iowa, the most searched for recipes are for a full Irish breakfast and cured salmon. Searches for these dishes increased 50% over 2022. This is no light meal; it will fill you up and might keep you going right through to dinner. A typical full Irish breakfast consists of bacon, sausages, mushrooms, tomatoes, baked beans, eggs, boxty, Irish soda or brown bread and black or white pudding. Boxty is a traditional Irish potato pancake made from leftover mashed potatoes and grated raw potato.

The largest state search increase went to Indiana, where searches for Irish soda bread increased a whopping 2,438% over last year. The smallest increase was found in Montana, where searches for Irish coffee increased a mere 24%.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.