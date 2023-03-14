Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
Local 4 WHBF

What’s the most Googled St. Patrick’s Day recipe in Iowa and Illinois?

By Sharon Wren,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D22la_0lIgrAp300

You’ve heard of corned beef and cabbage, but have you heard of colcannon or a full Irish breakfast?

A new study by YorkTest, a food sensitivity specialist, analyzed Google search data for each state in the country to find out what St. Patrick’s Day recipes had the biggest rise in searches since last year. Irish soda bread was the most searched-for recipe overall, with a 2,813% rise in searches nationwide since 2022. Second place went to searches for a full Irish breakfast, with an increase over last year of 1,823%. It gained the highest search increase in the most states (eight), along with cured salmon.

Colcannon has become the most popular St. Patrick’s Day recipe in Illinois this year. Searches for recipes for this dish increased 69% over last year. Colcannon combines creamy mashed potatoes with cabbage or kale.

In Iowa, the most searched for recipes are for a full Irish breakfast and cured salmon. Searches for these dishes increased 50% over 2022. This is no light meal; it will fill you up and might keep you going right through to dinner. A typical full Irish breakfast consists of bacon, sausages, mushrooms, tomatoes, baked beans, eggs, boxty, Irish soda or brown bread and black or white pudding. Boxty is a traditional Irish potato pancake made from leftover mashed potatoes and grated raw potato.

The largest state search increase went to Indiana, where searches for Irish soda bread increased a whopping 2,438% over last year. The smallest increase was found in Montana, where searches for Irish coffee increased a mere 24%.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
The origin of one of Iowa’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Emmetsburg, IA2 days ago
Iowa Lumber Association honors 2023 award winners
Dubuque, IA2 days ago
6 worthwhile homes in Iowa
Des Moines, IA16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FUN10 Showcases Awesome Events Going On In Illinois And Iowa This Week
Davenport, IA12 hours ago
6 Ridiculous Illinois Urban Legends That People Still Believe
Rockford, IL2 days ago
You Need to Take a Road Trip to Try Iowa’s Best Steakhouse
Le Mars, IA3 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Indiana History Will Blow Your Mind
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
One Of The Most Miserable Cities In The Country Is In Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Iowa For Tuesday Night Drawing
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Undercover Investigation At Wildlife Killing Contest In Illinois Reveals That More Than 400 Coyotes Were Killed For Cash & Prizes
Mendon, IL4 days ago
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Iowa
Des Moines, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy