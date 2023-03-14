Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Announces Retirement

Law Roach is retiring.

The celebrity stylist, known for working with Zendaya , Celine Dion, Kerry Washington and other stars, announced today on Instagram that he “is out.”

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out,” Roach wrote on his page.

The announcement comes only two days after the Oscars 2023 ceremony, held in Los Angeles on Sunday. Roach styled Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer and Eve Jobs for the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.

Roach was named the most powerful stylist of the year by The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 and awarded the West Coast Fashion Editor of British Vogue in 2022. He was also the creative director for the Tommy x Zendaya fashion line by Tommy Hilfiger and joined HBO Max’s “Legendary” as a guest judge.

During his career, Roach was responsible for creating remarkable looks, including Zendaya’s Cinderella dress from the 2019 Met Gala, Ariana Grande’s Giambattista Valli gown for the 2020 Grammys and, more recently, Kerry Washington’s 1996 Whitney Houston dress.

Roach has also worked with Anya Taylor-Joy, Halley Berry, Tiffany Haddish, Demi Lovato, Drew Barrymore, Bebe Rexha and Priyanka Chopra.

