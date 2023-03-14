Open in App
Arizona State
Report: Aaron Rodgers' "free agent wish list" for Jets includes OBJ

By Lou Di Pietro,

5 days ago

Apparently, it’s more than just “recruiting” that Aaron Rodgers is doing as his potential departure to the Jets looms.

Per ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Rodgers has provided the Jets with a “wish list” of free agents he wants them to target, and that group includes three long-time Green Bay teammates he has already made his fondness for known: receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

However, there’s apparently one other familiar name to add: Odell Beckham Jr.

The Jets were at Beckham’s workout in Arizona last week, although the veteran wideout is reportedly seeking a deal worth $20 million per season, which might not be feasible under the cap if the Jets acquire Rodgers.

Gang Green has opened up a lot of cap space in recent days by restructuring deals and releasing Braxton Berrios, but much of that space would go to Rodgers if and when he comes to New York, so it remains to be seen how they would navigate the four-time MVP’s wish list.

Given the amount of receivers on that list, however, it stands to reason that the Jets could then explore trades for any wide receivers not named Garrett Wilson – although ESPN’s Josina Anderson Tweeted that according to a source, the Jets have no plans to trade Elijah Moore, who was disgruntled at times last season.

They could also cut veteran Corey Davis, who is in the final year of his deal and would open up $10.5 million in cap space while leaving just $667K (from his signing bonus) in dead cap.

