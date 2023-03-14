LINDSAY LOHAN 'BLESSED' TO BE PREGNANT: 'She's going to be an amazing mom,' Dina Lohan tells 1010 WINS

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Actress Lindsay Lohan is pregnant, the Long Island native announced Tuesday. She is expecting the child with husband Bader Shammas, whom she married last year.

"We are blessed and excited!" Lohan, 36, captioned a photo (along with baby and milk bottle emojis) on Instagram of a onesie with "coming soon..." written on it.

Lindsay, who grew up in Merrick, told TMZ , "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

Her mom, Dina Lohan, told 1010 WINS Tuesday, "I am beyond blessed with this beautiful gift. It’s amazing. As a mother I am full. I am so happy. I can't stop smiling."

Dina, who is already a grandmother to her son Michael Jr.'s daughter Isabelle, basks in the role. "As a grandmother you get to teach them kindness and sharing and the beautiful things that make up life," she said.

Dina added, "It’s such a gift from God. I am so grateful and humbled. She’s going to be an amazing mom. She’s so maternal. She was my oldest so she was so helpful (with her siblings Michael Jr., Aliana and Dakota). And Isabelle just adores her."

Lindsay's dad, Michael Lohan, told 1010 WINS Tuesday, "I couldn't be happier. I think Lindsay and Bader will make amazing parents."

"Lindsay is just very maternal," Michael, who lives in Houston, added. "I see the way she is, not just the way she is with my kids, but with her siblings when she was younger. And even with other children, she has very maternal instincts."

He added, laughing, "Even now, she's always telling her brothers and sisters what to do. She's the glue that bonds."

Lindsay Lohan and Ali Lohan are seen on November 10, 2022 in New York City. Photo credit Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Aliana Lohan, Michael Lohan Jr., Lindsay Lohan and Cody Lohan attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City.



Photo credit Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

Lohan, who is already a grandfather, relfected on the role: "Again, how about that. It makes me feel older or younger. One or the other. You are a lot more active, busier. Trying to do the things that a grandfather does, but you realize your kids are having kids. I just have Ali and Cody and then I'm done!"

So will Lindsay ditch Dubai for Houston? "No, that's not going to happen," Michael said, chuckling. "Hopefully getting her back to the State is one thing ... They're happy in Dubai."

He added, "Who knows maybe now that she's pregnant maybe there will be role for a pregnant woman, who knows?"