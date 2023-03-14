Open in App
East Meadow, NY
1010WINS

10 people, including 4 children, hospitalized in carbon monoxide scare at LI home

By Kimberly Dole,

5 days ago

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Ten people, including four children were hospitalized over a carbon monoxide leak inside a Long Island home on Monday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. inside a house located on Buchanan Road in East Meadow, officials said.

The fire department responded to a 911 call after carbon monoxide detectors that went off inside, and people there had high levels of carbon monoxide.

The carbon monoxide readings inside the home were 1450 PPM. A reading of 55 PPM could cause a person to become sick.

"That is very dangerous," Nassau County Fire Department Chief Peter Cheswick said. "We shut off the gas to the house and utilities are on their way,"

All ten people, including a three-week-old baby boy are expected to recover.

Officials are investigating the source of the carbon monoxide leak.

