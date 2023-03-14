Study finds reusable water bottles contain 40,000 times more bacteria than a toilet seat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Reusable water bottles might be good for the environment, but they can contain 40,000 times more bacteria than a toilet seat, twice as many germs as a kitchen sink, four times as much as a computer mouse, and 14 times more than a pet’s drinking bowl, according to a new study.
The study, done by WaterFilterGuru , described a reusable water bottle as a “portable Petri dish,” after swabbing parts of different water bottles three times each, finding Gram-negative rods and bacillus present.
Gram-negative bacteria can cause infections that are increasingly resistant to antibiotics – while certain types of bacillus can result in gastrointestinal issues, according to the New York Post .
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said bacillus is a leading cause of Anthrax, which can cause severe illness in both humans and animals.
The study found that squeeze-type bottles were the cleanest of the types of bottles tested, with less bacteria present than screw-top or straw lidded bottles.
Experts said that cleaning once a day and sanitizing once a week was the best way to keep the bacteria at bay. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0