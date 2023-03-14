Open in App
Jacksonville, NC
CBS 17

NC high school student is latest allowed to play soccer after eligibility issue

By Jason O. BoydClaire Curry,

5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Make that two for two.

One day after Richlands student-athlete Caitlynn Guarino was told by the NC High School Athletic Association she could play high school soccer again after an eligibility issue, a second Onslow County Schools student who was denied the chance to play soccer found out she was eligible again.

Madison Small attends Southwest Onslow High School and is the captain of the girls’ soccer team. Although she took a course through the community college, she was told those credits don’t count.

A post announcing the good news was made to the Southwest Onslow High School Sports Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

“One of the classes she was taking that was recommended by her guidance counselor was not considered a high school credit, which reduced her course load to two courses, making her ineligible,” said Matthew Small, her father, in a story about the situation WNCT’s Claire Curry had last week.

NC Sen. Michael Lazzara presented an amendment in the state legislature last Tuesday to correct the issue that impacted Guarino and Small. Lazzara, who represents Onslow County, presented an amendment to SB 52: Open Meetings/Administering Organizations .

The amendment was adopted and passed with a 46-2 vote out of the NC Senate. It then was sent to the NC House of Representatives by special message to receive further debate, consideration and a possible vote.

