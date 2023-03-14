Cab company offering free rides in the Ohio Valley for St. Patrick’s Day

(WTRF) – An Ohio Valley cab company is offering free ride vouchers for St. Patrick’s Day.

IC Cab is investing $8,000 in free cab rides to those celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day holiday on Friday, March 17, 2023.

IC Cab has partnered with several local restaurants and bars, providing 400, $20 cab vouchers to

get St. Patty’s Day partiers wherever they need to go safely. Patrons just need to ask their

bartenders for the IC Cab vouchers.

We know that a lot of people like to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, and we want the Ohio Valley to get to know us and our services. Phil Sauvageot, Owner, IC Cab

Safety is the number one priority in providing reliable transportation with IC Cab.

With this we’re making it so you can go bar hopping, go anywhere you want. Just making sure everybody’s being safe on St. Patrick’s Day, not trying to drunk drive to the next spot to see their friends. It’s very easy to call a cab and get somewhere. We’ve hired a second dispatcher for the night and we’ve got almost all of our drivers on the road, so we’ll see how much influx we take because this is a big event. PJ Sauvageot, COO, IC Cab

IC Cab will be staffing extra drivers and dispatchers on Friday, but they also ask for your patience in requesting a ride and to get your requests in as early as you can that day.

The ride vouchers are not destination specific, so riders can use them to go anywhere they’d like. If your trip fair is $20 or less and you have a voucher, your ride will be on the house. If your trip fair is greater than $20 and you have a ride voucher, riders will pay the fair less $20.

IC Cab has partnered with Pickles Eatery & Bar, Flanagan’s, The Bridge Tavern, 19th Hole, Generations, Belmont Brewery, Abbey’s, The Back Deck, The Voodoo, Lansing Carryout, Vino di Piccin Winery, TJ’s Sports Garden Restaurant, Johnny’s and The Char House.

