Celebrate Pi Day with Denver’s own Pie Queen

Pi Day celebrated on March 14th is a day celebrated around the world and although the day may not be celebrating the actual pies, there can be pies involved in the celebration.

Chocolatine, The Pie Queen knows a thing or two when it comes to dessert pies. The Pie Queen started her business during the pandemic and business has been booming since.

One of Chocolatine’s favorite pie is Chocolatine’s Key Lime Meringue Pie and here’s how you can make it at home and enjoy on Pi Day.

Chocolatina’s Key Lime Meringue Pie

Crust:

1 c. Graham cracker or Rice Krispy crumbs

¼ c. Sugar

4 TBSP Butter, melted

Mix together all ingredients and press into greased 9” pie pan. Bake at 350 for 7 minutes.

Filling:

4 Egg yolks

1 can (14oz) Sweetened condensed milk

2 tsp Lime zest

2/3 c. Fresh lime juice

1 tsp Vanilla extract

Whip together yolks, condensed milk and lime zest. Whip in juice and vanilla. Pour into prepared pie shell. Bake at 350 until set, about 20 minutes. Cool.

Meringue:

4 Egg whites

¾ c Sugar

½ tsp Vanilla extract

Put whites and sugar in a bowl and whisk together. Place on a waterbath and heat until hot and sugar is dissolved. Whip with electric mixer until stiff. Add vanilla and whip until incorporated. Spread or pipe onto pie. Place in a 450 oven until brown or brown it with blow torch.

Follow The Pie Queen at www.thepiequeen.co and order a pie or two right to your doorsteps.

