Open in App
RadarOnline

Ex-‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards’ Husband Sued Over Alleged $190k Debt, Begs For More Time To Pay

By Ryan Naumann,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahC6Q_0lIgicS200
MEGA

Ex- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards ’ husband Aaron Phypers ’ business took a dive during the pandemic and now he’s facing a creditor over debt in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Phypers and his business Quantum Epigenetics Consulting are being sued by a company called Creditors Adjustment Bureau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q258v_0lIgicS200
MEGA

Phypers run a frequency medicine healing center in Los Angeles.

The suit claimed that Phypers obtained a $190k loan in November 2019 and agreed to pay $11k in interest. However, Richards’ husband allegedly failed to make any payments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pBop_0lIgicS200
MEGA

Creditors Adjustment Bureau said Phypers owes the entire balance owed plus attorney fees.

In response, Phypers demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out. He denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

As part of his argument, he accused Creditors Adjustment Bureau of being “unreasonably delayed in bringing this action against [Phypers] and that such delay substantially prejudiced [Phypers].”

Further, he said that his inability to perform was and has been “the result of his temporary business closure and business slow-down as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Those events could be neither anticipated nor controlled, and the effects were beyond the control of the parties and imposed an extreme hardship, expense, or difficulty rendering performance impossible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPelw_0lIgicS200
MEGA

Phypers said that the repayment obligation should be paused until “business resumes to the pre-pandemic status, which would enable [Phypers] to satisfy any lawful obligation.

Richards’ husband said the lender, “understood that the source of repayment would be earnings from the operation of the Quantum Epigenetics Consulting, LLC business.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIFc5_0lIgicS200
MEGA

The case has been ongoing for months. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in January, the judge presiding over the case set a trial date for January 8, 2024.

On Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , Phypers and Richards claimed they were being “followed” by people due to his career.

“We already have people following us, be careful,” Richards told the cast while talking about his career.

Richards and Phypers have been married since September 2019. The businessman was previously married to actress Nicolette Sheridan , who recently claimed RHOBH producers are trying to lock her down for the new season.

Last year, Richards and Phypers were involved in a nasty legal battle with their former landlords .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA6 days ago
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Allegedly Called Erika Jayne A “F—king Bi–h” In A Since Deleted Tweet
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Garcelle Beauvais Tells Former Real Housewife Of Beverly Hills Star Lisa Rinna To “Move On” Following Her Exit
Beverly Hills, CA18 days ago
Oklahoma Murderer Who Cut Out Neighbor's Heart To Feed To Family Sentenced: 'I Hope You Rot From The Inside Out'
Chickasha, OK2 days ago
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Surfaces With New 'Do As She Gears Up To Confront Cheating Ex Tom Sandoval At Reunion
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
‘Million Dollar Listing's' Josh Altman gives inside look at 'Botched' star Paul Nassif's $27.9 million home
Los Angeles, CA15 days ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy