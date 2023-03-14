Open in App
KDAF

Coors Light launches beer-flavored popsicle in time for March Madness

By Russell FalconDylan Abad,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9a76_0lIghyaZ00

( WFLA ) — Just in time for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, Coors Light is unveiling its new non-alcoholic “ Coors-icles ” — a frozen beer-flavored treat for basketball and Coors Light fans ages 21 and older.

Starting Tuesday, March 14, customers can buy Coors-icles online, while supplies last. The brand said it will release a limited number of Coors-icles every weekday at noon ET through March 24.

(Credit: Coors Light)

The company said Coors-icles will only be available during the tournament season.

Coors Light is also giving away six-packs of Coors-icles now through April 3. One hundred winners will be selected after the final game on April 4, according to the brand. Find out how to enter here .

“For passionate basketball fans, March is pure chaos,” the beer maker said in its announcement . “It’s an emotional rollercoaster, and it’s hard to keep your cool when your bracket goes up in flames.”

The popsicles will also be available at 800 bars nationwide throughout the tournament, Coors says.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Mattress Mack’ to win around $35 million if University of Houston wins NCAA Tournament
Houston, TX3 days ago
Three U.S. postal workers indicted on theft charges
Braddock, PA14 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT15 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
WATCH: Disney, Parks Boss Shows Off Realistic-Looking Lightsaber at SXSW Event
Austin, TX3 days ago
Dallas-based Wingstop drops new flavors for March Madness: French fry seasoning, hot honey rub & lemon pepper, and garlic Cajun seasoning with parmesan finish
Dallas, TX3 days ago
‘It felt very surreal’: Florida surfer ‘having nightmares’ after shark attack
Fort Pierce, FL5 hours ago
Los Angeles residents getting mystery Uber Eats deliveries
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
After deadly shootings, Miami Beach sets spring break curfew
Miami Beach, FL9 hours ago
Can you believe these are the most popular dog breeds in Dallas?
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Anchor mishap led to possible double drowning on Florida lake, sheriff says
Winter Haven, FL11 hours ago
Anglers catch probable great white shark in Alabama
Orange Beach, AL3 days ago
Get your tastebuds ready as these eateries have the best BBQ in Dallas
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Some Gerber infant formulas recalled over bacteria concerns
Eau Claire, WI7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy