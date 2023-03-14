Vanessa Hudgens urges fans to ‘only talk about peace’ after Austin Butler run-in

Vanessa Hudgens wants her fans to take a page from Malala Yousafzai’s book following her awkward run-in with Austin Butler .

After the exes made headlines for appearing to ignore each other at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars party Sunday, Hudgens posted an Instagram Story video of Jimmy Kimmel speaking to Yousafzai at the awards show.

In the clip, the Academy Awards host, 55, asked the activist, 25, for her take on Harry Styles and Chris Pine’s “Spitgate” — only for Yousafzai to say she “only talk[s] about peace.”

Hudgens, 34, asked that her followers do the same.

“Let’s all be on the ‘I only talk about peace’ train,” the “High School Musical” star captioned the upload. “OK?”

Vanessa Hudgens seemingly reacted to headlines about her and Austin Butler’s awkward run-in. BACKGRID

She and Butler, 31, have yet to comment on their non-interaction, which saw Hudgens stare at her phone to avoid eye contact as she dashed past the actor.

The Oscar nominee appeared to glance in his ex-girlfriend’s direction while waiting for a car outside the Beverly Hills, Calif., event alongside Sharon Stone.

The former couple dated from 2011 to 2020 after meeting at mutual pal Ashley Tisdale’s party.

The actress asked fans to “only talk about peace,” quoting Malala Yousafzai. Instagram/@vanessahudgens

Since their split, Butler has moved on with model Kaia Gerber . Hudgens, for her part, recently announced her engagement to MLB player Cole Tucker .

Butler spoke cryptically about their past relationship in May 2022, telling GQ that he was seeking a partner with “similar fundamentals” and who wanted “the same things” he did.

In January of the following year, the Golden Globe winner shadily left Hudgens’ name out of a story about her pushing him to try out for the titular role in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”

After Butler was called out for referring to his ex as a “friend,” the “Carrie Diaries” alum conceded to the Los Angeles Times that Hudgens was the “clairvoyant” person in question.

The exes appeared to avoid each other outside of Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty this weekend. WireImage

The “High School Musical” star looked down at her phone walking past Butler. Variety via Getty Images

The actor seemingly glanced at Hudgens. Getty Images

“I really … owe her a lot for believing in me,” he gushed.

That same month, Hudgens poked fun at Butler for the Elvis Presley accent he has retained since filming the movie in 2021.

When an Instagram user wrote that Butler “went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting,” the Disney Channel alum commented that she was “crying.”