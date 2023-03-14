Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina, 15, borrows her ‘90s gown for Oscars 2023

Mother knows best.

Salma Hayek walked the Oscars 2023 red carpet with daughter Valentina Pinault as her date on Sunday, with the duo coordinating in fiery orange and red gowns, respectively.

And as stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray revealed on Instagram Monday, the 15-year-old’s strapless Isaac Mizrahi style was pulled from her mom’s archives.

In fact, the red dress is a full decade older than Valentina, with Hayek debuting it in 1997 — 11 years before her daughter was born.

The “Magic Mike” star, 56, wore the gown to the 1997 Fire & Ice Ball benefiting the Revlon/UCLA Breast Cancer Institute, which featured a Mizrahi fashion show.

For the fashionable charity event, Hayek accessorized the simple silhouette with a sparkling red purse, a matching shawl and a large choker necklace, with her curly hair pulled up into a voluminous half-up look.

Valentina Pinault joined mom Salma Hayek on the Oscars 2023 red carpet, wearing a red Isaac Mizrahi gown from 1997. Getty Images

Hayek wore the red ballgown to the Fire & Ice Ball in 1997 — 11 years before Valentina was born. Corbis via Getty Images

Valentina, whom Hayek shares with billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, updated her mom’s look for 2023, trading the chunky choker for a dainty tennis necklace and toting a silver Gucci purse rather than red sequins. She also wore her hair in soft waves and kept her makeup rosy rather than matchy-matchy.

As for Hayek, she dazzled in an orange sequined Gucci gown featuring feather-like fringe at the skirt and a keyhole halter neckline.

The pair even attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party after the ceremony, with Hayek changing into a glittery silver look trimmed with black lace and Valentina looking stunning in a mauve draped dress.

The mother-daughter duo has been stepping out together at various events, including Milan Fashion Week last month. WireImage

They both changed out of their matching fiery looks for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. WireImage,

It appears the mother-daughter duo are enjoying time spent together at public events lately; in February, Valentina and half-sister Mathilde, 22, joined Hayek in the front row of the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week.

Perhaps their next date night will see Hayek borrowing from her teenager’s wardrobe — or Valentina sporting some straight-from-the-runway pieces.