Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina, 15, borrows her ‘90s gown for Oscars 2023

And as stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray revealed on Instagram Monday, the 15-year-old’s strapless Isaac Mizrahi style was pulled from her mom’s archives.
In fact, the red dress is a full decade older than Valentina, with Hayek debuting it in 1997 — 11 years before her daughter was born.
The “Magic Mike” star, 56, wore the gown to the 1997 Fire & Ice Ball benefiting the Revlon/UCLA Breast Cancer Institute, which featured a Mizrahi fashion show.
For the fashionable charity event, Hayek accessorized the simple silhouette with a sparkling red purse, a matching shawl and a large choker necklace, with her curly hair pulled up into a voluminous half-up look.
Valentina, whom Hayek shares with billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, updated her mom’s look for 2023, trading the chunky choker for a dainty tennis necklace and toting a silver Gucci purse rather than red sequins. She also wore her hair in soft waves and kept her makeup rosy rather than matchy-matchy.
As for Hayek, she dazzled in an orange sequined Gucci gown featuring feather-like fringe at the skirt and a keyhole halter neckline.
The pair even attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party after the ceremony, with Hayek changing into a glittery silver look trimmed with black lace and Valentina looking stunning in a mauve draped dress.
It appears the mother-daughter duo are enjoying time spent together at public events lately; in February, Valentina and half-sister Mathilde, 22, joined Hayek in the front row of the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week.
Perhaps their next date night will see Hayek borrowing from her teenager’s wardrobe — or Valentina sporting some straight-from-the-runway pieces.
