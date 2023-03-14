Who will win March Madness 2023? Check out NCAA tournament bracket, schedule

The NCAA Tournament tips off this week with the First Four of March Madness on Tuesday and Wednesday and the first round on Thursday and Friday.

Second-round games will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Sweet 16 games will be held March 23-24, with Elite Eight games March 25-26.

The Final Four is scheduled for April 1, while the National Championship Game is scheduled for April 3.

Here's a look at the TV information for each First Four and first-round game, with the scheduled game time, channel, location, teams and announcers.

Return for updates as new matchups are determined. All times MDT.

2023 NCAA Tournament game schedule

NCAA Tournament First Four games schedule, how to watch:

Tuesday, March 14 March Madness schedule, TV information

4:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, OH (16) SE Missouri St. vs. (16) Texas A&M-CC

7:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, OH (11) Pitt vs. (11) Mississippi St.

Wednesday, March 15 March Madness schedule, TV information

4:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, OH (16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (16) Texas Southern

7:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, OH (11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona St.

NCAA Tournament first-round games schedule, how to watch:

Thursday, March 16 March Madness schedule, TV information

10:15 a.m. CBS Birmingham, AL (9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia

10:40 a.m. truTV Orlando, FL (13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia

11:40 a.m. TNT Sacramento, CA (10) Utah St. vs. (7) Missouri

12:00 p.m. TBS Des Moines, IA (16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas

12:45 p.m. CBS Birmingham, AL (16) SE Missouri St./Texas A&M-CC vs. (1) Alabama

1:10 p.m. truTV Orlando, FL (12) Col. of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego St.

2:10 p.m. TNT Sacramento, CA (15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona

2:30 p.m. TBS Des Moines, IA (9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas

4:50 p.m. TNT Birmingham, AL (9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa

5:10 p.m. CBS Orlando, FL (12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke

5:25 p.m. TBS Des Moines, IA (15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas

5:35 p.m. truTV Sacramento, CA (10) Boise St. vs. (7) Northwestern

7:20 p.m. TNT Birmingham, AL (16) N. Kentucky vs. (1) Houston

7:40 p.m. CBS Orlando, FL (13) Louisiana vs. (4) Tennessee

7:55 p.m. TBS Des Moines, IA (10) Penn St. vs. (7) Texas A&M

8:05 p.m. truTV Sacramento, CA (15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA

Friday, March 17 March Madness schedule, TV information

10:15 a.m. CBS Columbus, OH (10) USC vs. (7) Michigan St.

10:40 a.m. truTV Greensboro, NC (14) Kennesaw St. vs. (3) Xavier

11:30 a.m. TNT Denver, CO (14) UC Santa Barbara vs. (3) Baylor

12:00 p.m. TBS Albany, NY (12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary’s

12:45 p.m. CBS Columbus, OH (15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette

1:10 p.m. truTV Greensboro, NC (11) Mississippi St./Pitt vs. (6) Iowa St.

2:00 p.m. TNT Denver, CO (11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton

2:30 p.m. TBS Albany, NY (13) Iona vs. (4) UConn

4:50 p.m. TNT Columbus, OH (16) Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Purdue

5:10 p.m. CBS Greensboro, NC (11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky

5:25 p.m. TBS Albany, NY (12) Drake vs. (5) Miami

5:35 p.m. truTV Denver, CO (14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga

7:20 p.m. TNT Columbus, OH (9) Florida Atlantic vs. (8) Memphis

7:40 p.m. CBS Greensboro, NC (14) Montana St. vs. (3) Kansas St.

7:55 p.m. TBS Albany, NY (13) Kent St. vs. (4) Indiana

8:05 p.m. truTV Denver, CO (11) Arizona St./Nevada vs. (6) TCU

Second round: March 18-19

March 18-19 Sweet 16: March 23-24

March 23-24 Elite Eight: March 25-26

March 25-26 Final Four: April 1

April 1 NCAA championship game: April 3

March Madness bracket

Here is a printable version of the men's bracket . Here is a printable version of the women's bracket .

Updated brackets for men's and women's tournaments can be found here.

How to watch March Madness 2023 basketball games

For the men, CBS will air the Selection Sunday show, as well as the Final Four and the national championship game. TruTV will carry the First Four. CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV will air first- and second-round games. CBS and TBS will air Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. CBS will air the men's Final Four and championship game.

For the women, ESPN will air the Selection Sunday show. ESPN and ABC will carry the First Four. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC will air first- and second-round games. ESPN and ABC will air Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. ABC will air the national championship game.

Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: 10 bold predictions for March Madness

Who are the March Madness 2023 broadcasters?

For the eighth consecutive year, Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson will call the men's Final Four and championship game. This will mark Nantz's 32nd – and final – Final Four as lead play-by-play announcer . Nantz announced in October that he would be leaving the longtime role with CBS and Turner Sports to be with his family.

Jay Wright and Stan Van Gundy will join NCAA Tournament coverage as analysts. The network also tried in vain to get Dick Vitale to join its team. Vitale said he turned down the offer , in part, because of loyalty to ESPN, the network he has worked for since 1979.

Greg Gumbel will host studio coverage from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, joined by Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith as well as Wally Szczerbiak. Ernie Johnson will host studio coverage from WBD Studios in Atlanta alongside Jay Wright, Candace Parker and Seth Davis. Additionally, Adam Zucker and Adam Lefkoe will also serve as hosts from New York and Atlanta, respectively.

El Paso connections to NCAA basketball tournament

Connecticut will be a highly-seeded team and among their stars is Tristen Newton, a Burges alum who is the cousin of Green Bay Packers star Aaron Jones. One of his coaches is assistant Kimani Young, who played for Don Haskins at UTEP in the late 1990s.

Meanwhile, UTEP fans can lament all that got away. Texas is now coached by former Miner coach Rodney Terry. He was the top assistant when Chris Beard was fired after a domestic violence accusation and took over on an interim basis. If the Longhorns make the Sweet 16 as they will be seeded to do, Terry could lose the interim title.

NCAA Tournament: March Madness is Terry's time at Texas for permanent job

His former players, who walked the Haskins Center floor last year on senior day on the way to graduate transfers, could make their mark as well. Souley Boum, Conference USA's leading scorer last season , is putting up huge numbers as the star for Xavier, which has been ranked all year.

Two of his former Miner teammates from last year are on the bubble and probably on the correct side of it: Memphis' Keonte Kennedy and Northwestern's Tydus Verhoeven. Both are playing major roles for teams that should be middle seeds.

Texas is led by a player who beat UTEP with a buzzer beater last season, former New Mexico State Aggie Sir'Jabari Rice.

USA Today Network contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Who will win March Madness 2023? Check out NCAA tournament bracket, schedule