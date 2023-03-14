Open in App
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas woman gets second chance on ‘The Voice’ — and stuns coaches. ‘Vocals are insane’

By Mike Stunson,

5 days ago

A singer from Dallas, Texas, made the most of her second opportunity on “The Voice” with a resounding performance of Andra Day’s motivational song “Rise Up.”

Manasseh Samone admits she went through “ stress and mental trauma ” after not being selected by coaches during her first audition in 2022. But she returned to “The Voice” with a vengeance in an episode that aired Monday, March 13.

Before the 22-year-old singer got to the chorus in her second blind audition , she caught the attention of Chance the Rapper. The new coach was the only one who turned his chair for Samone, and he called the other coaches “crazy” for not sharing his enthusiasm.

“This is the biggest blessing of the whole show so far,” Chance the Rapper said. “I can’t believe I just got you like that.”

He said Samone’s “vocals are insane” and applauded her breath control, adding that her voice is “so specific and unique.”

Despite not turning their chairs for Samone, the other coaches also spoke highly of the Dallas native.

“Your voice is beautiful, but you are beautiful as well,” Kelly Clarkson said. “That was incredible.”

“Your voice is so big and ... kind of nearly out of my wheelhouse, so that’s why I kind of just took a backseat for a sec because I could see Chance was going nuts,” said Niall Horan.

Chance the Rapper said Samone reminds him of a young Jennifer Hudson, which Samone called a “major compliment.”

When she auditioned previously , coaches lauded her “vocal acrobatics” and her “interesting” vibrato, but she was not chosen for a team at the time. She’ll now have the opportunity to continue to showcase her talents on Chance the Rapper’s team.

“From feeling overlooked, from the many ‘No’s’ and not ever feeling good enough as an artist, I fought and believed in myself,” she said in an Instagram post.

