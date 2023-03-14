Open in App
Grapevine, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Looking for spring break fun a short drive from Fort Worth? Try this mall in Grapevine

By Brayden Garcia,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYPWM_0lIghBmK00

The Grapevine Mills mall has a plethora of family-friendly options for those on spring break.

From an aquarium to bowling alley, there are a lot families can do at the Grapevine Mills mall:

Grapevine is about a 30-minute drive for most Fort Worth residents looking to escape Cowtown for a bit. The Star-Telegram has also put together several spring break destinations within a short drive from Fort Worth.

Legoland Discovery Center

Legoland is the ultimate experience for any building block fan.

Families can try interactive rides such as Merlin’s Apprentice, Kingdom Quest and the LEGO City Forest Ranger Pursuit. Other activities include a build and race track, a miniature recreation of the Dallas/Fort Worth skyline or take a tour of the LEGO Factory and see how the blocks are made.

Tickets cost $29.99 for both children and adults.

Round 1 Bowling and Amusement

Families can try a little bit of everything at Round 1.

The entertainment destination hosts bowling, an arcade, karaoke, billiards, ping pong, darts and a kid play zone. Along with the activities, food offerings include pizza, wings, salad and ice cream.

It is free to enjoy Round 1, unless you’re booking a party .

Peppa Pig World of Play

Get ready to be transported into the world of Peppa Pig, the popular animated children show character.

This experience is designed for preschoolers who want to explore themed party rooms such as Peppa Pig’s treehouse, George’s Fort and Grandad Dog’s Garage. Kids can also meet and greet with Peppa Pig at the world of play.

General admission tickets cost $36.99 for one adult and one child. Additional tickets cost $19.99 and adults at $9.99.

Sea Life Aquarium

Take a dive into the aquatic world this spring break at the Sea Life Aquarium .

The aquarium has a stingray bay exhibit, rain forest adventure exhibit, interactive rock pools and a sea turtle rescue center. A 360-degree ocean tunnel is also available for those looking to take a walk under the sea.

Tickets cost $24.99 for both adults and children.

The Escape Game

The Escape Game will test the wits of everyone in your party.

Visitors can choose from four different escape rooms including prison break, the heist, gold rush and playground. The all-ages escape rooms are sure to bring twists and turns to anyone who dares escape.

Tickets cost $35.99 a piece for each escape room.

Comments / 0
Community Policy