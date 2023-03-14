Here are some of Suzy Merchant's top achievements with Michigan State women's basketball

Suzy Merchant's run in East Lansing is now over.

But in 16 seasons leading Michigan State women’s basketball, the Traverse City native accomplished plenty while becoming the second-winningest coach in program history

Merchant never had a losing season while in charge, guiding the Spartans to 12 postseason appearances, claiming two Big Ten titles and coaching some of the top players in program history.

Here’s a look at significant moments during Merchant’s tenure:

2008

Merchant has one of the best debut seasons by a coach in program in program history while leading the Spartans to the WNIT championship game. MSU’s 23 wins that season were tied for the most by a first-year coach.

2009

The Spartans build on the WNIT runner-up finish in 2008 by tying for second in the Big Ten and then reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. MSU upsets top seed Duke and former coach Joanne P. McCallie in the second round to reach the Sweet 16.

2011

After back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Big Ten, the Spartans capture the outright Big Ten championship. MSU goes 13-3 in Big Ten play to win the first Big Ten regular-season title of the Merchant era. The Spartans went 27-6 and reached the second round of the NCAA tourney. The 27 wins were the most under Merchant and the second-most in program history. Merchant was named the Big Ten coach of the year and Kalisha Keane was the player of the year.

2012

Merchant earns her 100th win with the Spartans, becoming the fastest coach in program history to do so. She reached the mark in 143 games.

2013

The Spartans finish third in the Big Ten but reach the Big Ten tournament title game for the second time in program history and first under Merchant’s direction.

2014

The Spartans put together a seventh straight season with at least 20 wins while claiming their second Big Ten title in four seasons. They share the title with Penn State, going 13-3 in conference play.

2016

Merchant picks up the 400th coaching win of her career in the later stages of the season. MSU finishes 25-9 and takes third in the Big Ten. Following the season, Aerial Powers becomes MSU’s first WNBA first-round draft pick under Merchant.

2017

The Spartans reach 20 wins for the ninth time in 10 seasons under Merchant. Tori Jankoska gives Merchant a second straight first round WNBA draft pick following the season.

2021

Merchant becomes the second women’s basketball coach in program history to reach 300 career wins, earning the milestone with a November win over Bryant. She joins Karen Langeland as the only coaches to hit the mark. Merchant also records her 500th overall coaching win that same month.

2022

MSU has its third WNBA first-round draft pick under Merchant in Nia Clouden.

