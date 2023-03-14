Sewickley fire safety event will kick off free smoke detector program

Having a working smoke detector in a home could be the difference between life or death, according to Sewickley fire officials.

“Having that early alert of a smoke detector, it’s going to save your life or it’s going to give you the benefit of the doubt and the time to escape,” said Shayne Quinn, chief of Cochran Hose Volunteer Fire Company. “It used to take several minutes, if something caught on fire in a room, (for it) to be fully involved or flash over.

“Now a days, the materials in carpets and furniture and plastics, it’s maybe three minutes tops and that room is flattened over. You don’t have the time you used to have if a house catches on fire.”

That’s why Quinn’s crews have partnered with the borough Starbucks location to host a safety event called “Get Prepared, Get Alarmed” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 along Locust Street from Beaver to Division Street.

That section of Locust Street will be closed for the event.

Attendees can schedule a visit to have someone from the department install a free smoke detector or pick up one at the station.

Starbucks will be serving coffee samples and snacks.

“I have been wanting to partner with the fire department for some time to support the community,” said manager Kate Soman. “My husband (Mitch) is a volunteer fire fighter and I wanted to find a creative way to support the men and women who selflessly answer calls at all hours of the day. This event is essentially a kick off to a great partnership within the community.

“It’s important to come out and support or participate to learn about fire prevention, get a smoke detector, and connect with members of the community who are passionate about fire safety.”

Cochran Hose bought 100 Kidde smoke detectors from the Ohio Township Hope Depot.

Quinn said they are high quality devices with a 10-year battery.

“We want to make sure that they’re properly installed and explain where they need to go in a residence,” Quinn said. “We can give them information. They can stop by the fire house and we will give them a smoke detector, but it’s not going to be, ‘Here’s a smoke detector. We hope you do what you need to do with it.’

“We need to educate people.”

Money used to purchase the smoke detectors came from a GoFundMe effort launched by Sewickley council vice president Julie Barnes late last year.

The fundraiser was in response to a tragic fire Dec. 13 in which Edgeworth Elementary students Wylde Lightner, 6, and Lyric Keys, 9, died inside a burning home along the 500 block of Miller Way.

Such a call is not only devastating for a family, but traumatizing for those who responded.

“Neighbors wanted a way to show support for the firefighters after the fatal house fire that was in Sewickley,” Barnes said. “The fact that they’re spending the money on this event is a testament to their dedication to serving the community.”

Quinn said the fire is still under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal, and he could not confirm whether the home had working smoke detectors.

Borough zoning/building code officer Joe Motznik said Sewickley follows the 2015 International Property Maintenance Code, which states smoke alarms “shall be installed” in sleeping areas like bedrooms, and on each floor of a residence including basements.

However, Quinn said property owners who do not have smoke detectors do not get cited for any violations and the borough does not have its own ordinance for smoke alarms.

Sewickley police and Quaker Valley Ambulance Authority will be at the safety event so folks can interact with other first responders.

“It’s going to be an informative kind of day,” Quinn said. “Any time there’s a fire or a medical emergency or a car accident, that’s the three (agencies) you’ll see. Most of the time, we don’t really meet a lot of the public unless someone calls for help. It’s nice to be able to intact with people and the public on a friendly basis, not an emergency basis.”

Other related safety events are being planned for May 20 and June 3 with assistance from the American Red Cross.

Details about those events will be released close to their dates.

More information about the smoke detector program is expected to be posted on the Cochran Hose Facebook page.