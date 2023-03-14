Open in App
Tybee Island, GA
Tybee Island PD’s K9 ambassador turns 4

By Molly Curley,

5 days ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department is celebrating a furry friend on the force.

K9 ambassador Rocky turned 4 years old on Tuesday.

The department shared photos of Rocky enjoying a pup-sized cake with a new toy by his side.

According to Tybee Police, Rocky was adopted from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah in June of 2020, becoming the first dog to ever work for the department.

Since then, he’s served as an emotional support animal for staff and as a community K9 ambassador.

The German Shepherd often attends community events and helps raise awareness for numerous nonprofits and other organizations.

Last year, Rocky was named “The South’s Greatest Pet” by South Magazine. This year, he’s been nominated for two different categories in Connect Savannah’s “Best of Savannah” awards.

