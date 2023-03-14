Open in App
Wellesley, MA
See more from this location?
New York Post

All-women Wellesley College to vote on admitting trans men, nonbinary applicants

By Emily Crane,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkoBx_0lIgeNY500

Students at Wellesley College, a top liberal arts school that has only accepted women for the past 150 years, are set to vote Tuesday on whether transgender men and nonbinary applicants should be allowed to apply.

The private Massachusetts college, which boasts on its website about being a place for “women who will make a difference in the world,” is holding the referendum after some students flagged concerns about the current admission policy.

Wellesley — whose alumnae include Hillary Clinton and Madeline Albright — at the moment only accepts students who “live and consistently identify” as women.

The referendum, which is nonbinding, will ask students for their opinions on whether the admission policy should be opened up to include all transgender and nonbinary students.

The ballot also asks whether the language used in the college’s official communications should be more gender-inclusive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zjtq_0lIgeNY500
Students at Wellesley College in Massachusetts are set to vote Tuesday on whether transgender and nonbinary people should be allowed to apply.
AP

Wellesley’s president, Paula Johnson, who opposes the referendum, warned students in a letter last week that the results of the ballot question wouldn’t have any impact on the school’s policies or practices.

Johnson said the ballot was instead a chance for students to “express their views” on the controversial issue.

“We are not a ‘historically women’s college,’ a term that only applies to women’s colleges that have made the decision to enroll men,” Johnson wrote. “We have chosen a different path, one that aligns with peer institutions including Barnard, Smith, and Bryn Mawr colleges.

“In accordance with our admission policy, Wellesley admits applicants who identify and live consistently as women, regardless of the gender they were assigned at birth,” she added.

The students who oppose the current admissions policy have argued the school isn’t female only because some classmates have transitioned to male or begun identifying as nonbinary while studying there.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of Wellesley’s 2,500 students identify as trans or nonbinary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjJxH_0lIgeNY500
Wellesley College President Paula Johnson, here with alum Hillary Clinton, says the school accepts students who “live and consistently identify” as women.
Boston Globe via Getty Images

They added that some of Wellesley’s trans and nonbinary students feel excluded by the use of the words “women” and “alumnae” in various college communications.

Johnson sought to address those concerns, saying it was important all students “feel seen” and that the school was working on finding a balance.

“Wellesley is a women’s college that admits cis, trans, and nonbinary students — all who consistently identify as women. Wellesley is also an inclusive community that embraces students, alumnae, faculty, and staff of diverse gender identities,” she argued.

“I believe the two ways of seeing Wellesley are not mutually exclusive. Rather, this is who we are: a women’s college and a diverse community.”

The student newspaper’s editorial board penned an op-ed accusing the college of engaging in “transphobic rhetoric.

“For now, we would like to emphasize that President Johnson’s response is part of a broader trend of Wellesley’s administration and the Board of Trustees intervening in student discourse, which sets a problematic precedent,” the editorial said.

“We also want to remind the Wellesley community that President Johnson is the spokesperson for the Board of Trustees, which must be held equally responsible for the College’s transphobic rhetoric.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
New England sees nearly 100% increase in white supremacist propaganda
Boston, MA4 days ago
Mass. State Lottery winner: Man wins $4M, says he liked that ticket was green
Cambridge, MA3 days ago
Foster Child Taken From Only Family She's Known as Thousands Linger in System
Boston, MA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Tried To Throw Disabled Wife Into Boston Channel Because He Thought She Was 'Imposter': DA
Boston, MA2 days ago
Mattapoisett Harbormaster resigns
Wareham, MA5 days ago
Boston Police Department fires 2 officers for conduct issues
Boston, MA4 days ago
School closings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Boston, MA6 days ago
Haverhill Public Schools apologizes for keeping schools open during nor'easter
Haverhill, MA5 days ago
After neighbors call 911 on teens filming a video, parents hold meeting on ‘policing in Cambridge’
Cambridge, MA8 days ago
USPS letter carrier assaulted while delivering mail in Massachusetts during nor'easter
Lowell, MA4 days ago
Judge weighs request to free woman accused of attacking Boston EMT in 2019
Boston, MA4 days ago
South Coast Rail update shows that trains going through Taunton, Fall River, New Bedford and more are closer than ever
Fall River, MA3 days ago
Former Haitian mayor accused of killing, torture faces civil trial in Boston
Boston, MA6 days ago
In Case You Weren’t Aware, Pitbull Partied in Lynn, Massachusetts
Lynn, MA6 days ago
Memorial service honors legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields
Pembroke, MA8 days ago
Lawsuit Alleges Chelsea High School Teacher Raped 14-Year-Old Student In 80s
Chelsea, MA6 days ago
3 Years and 8 Months Later, Attempted Murderer Julie Tejeda Has Yet to be Tried and Soon will be Released
Boston, MA5 days ago
TWO FEET OF SNOW?!? This Map Shows Which Towns Hit the Jackpot
Boston, MA5 days ago
Suspect accused of eating 75-year-old murder victim’s food, sleeping on couch after random killing
Boston, MA4 days ago
DA: Man wanted in Malden murder stabbed 79-year-old victim more than 30 times
Malden, MA4 days ago
Multiple overdoses in Plymouth prompt warning from police: ‘It isn’t the 1980′s anymore’
Plymouth, MA3 days ago
Brockton hotel-turned-apartments could be model for homeless housing
Brockton, MA4 days ago
RI man killed in Mansfield crash
Mansfield, MA6 days ago
Report released concerning Massachusetts woman, former BCC student, who died while on the job
Westerly, RI8 days ago
Massachusetts woman, temp agency owner, arrested for allegedly hiding $3.2 Million in payroll
Randolph, MA8 days ago
College student accused of stealing $500K while working at Burlington Mall store faces judge
Burlington, MA9 days ago
Man Accused of Stabbing Uncle to Death in Blackstone Home Held in Jail
Blackstone, MA6 days ago
Brockton man, accused of shooting girlfriend and killing 14-year-old stepson, held without bail
Brockton, MA5 days ago
Man accused of fentanyl trafficking in Plymouth, Bristol, and Norfolk Counties sentenced to prison
Taunton, MA4 days ago
Domestic Violence: Man Held Without Bail In 'Disturbing' Boston Attack, DA Says
Boston, MA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy