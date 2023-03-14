Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson Calls Out Old Report That He Turned Down $200M Contract Offer

By Kaiden Smith,

5 days ago

The Lamar Jackson offseason saga added a new page to its story this week. On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens star quarterback shut down an old rumor via Twitter that reported him turning down a $200M contract by the Ravens.

The Baltimore Beatdown Twitter account tweeted a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Schefter reported that Jackson turned down a contract in September that guaranteed $200M. And when this report resurfaced, Jackson told his side of the story.

Lamar Jackson quote tweeted the Baltimore Beatdown tweet , posting a GIF of a man wearing a bunch of hats, insinuating that the statement is ‘cap’ and not true. Jackson also replied to that tweet and sent off another separate one immediately after, which can be seen below.

Over two years ago, Jackson became eligible for a contract extension. But both parties have not been able to agree on a long-term deal ever since. Last week the Ravens signed Jackson to their nonexclusive franchise tag, only making his future with the team even more uncertain.

The nonexclusive tag will pay Jackson $32 million this season, but also allows him to engage in contract talks with other teams. If he were to sign with another franchise, Baltimore can either match the offer sheet and keep him on their roster or take two compensatory first-round draft picks.

The former league MVP does not have an agent and has been representing himself through negations, making reaching an agreement even more difficult. Jackson is seeking a deal similar to one that Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns , one that’s precarious for a number of reasons.

Jackson enters his sixth NFL season this year, and at this point, only time will tell what uniform he’ll be sporting when the season kicks off in September.

The post Lamar Jackson Calls Out Old Report That He Turned Down $200M Contract Offer appeared first on Outsider .

