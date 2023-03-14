Open in App
Rockingham, NC
The Richmond Observer

Walkers chosen as top cadets in Raider Battalion

By Richmond County Schools,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VqxL_0lIgdNVs00
Charles Walker and Weldon Walker were recently selected as Cadet of the Month and Leader of the Month, respectively. Contributed photos

ROCKINGHAM — The following cadets are recognized for displaying leadership and excellence within the JROTC Raider Battalion and Richmond Senior High School and are selected as Cadet and Leader for the Month of March.

The JROTC Raider Battalion March Cadet of the Month is Charles Walker.

Cadet Walker is a first-year JROTC cadet. He is an active member of the JROTC Raider Team and Archery Team. He is assistant squad/team leader in Bravo Company and active in numerous community and school events.

Cadet Walker was promoted to the JROTC rank of cadet private first class.

The JROTC Raider Battalion March Leader of the Month is Weldon Walker.

Cadet Walker is a three-year JROTC cadet. He is the co-captain of the Raider Team and Archery Team and the captain of the Saber Team. Cadet Walker was appointed to the highest enlisted position in the Raider Battalion, as cadet command sergeant major.

Cadet Walker was promoted to the JROTC rank of cadet command sergeant major.

Congratulations C/PFC Charles Walker and C/CSM Weldon Walker for being a shining example of the RSHS “Raider” Battalion and Richmond Senior High School.

Written by: Retired Maj. Darryl A. Kelly

