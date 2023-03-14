Open in App
Metairie, LA
WGNO

Hanging on to Mike: Saints keep Thomas on 1-year deal

By Ed Daniels,

5 days ago

METAIRIE, L.a ( WGNO ) — Wide receiver Michael Thomas will remain with the Saints, at least for 2023.

Thomas agreed to a re-structured one year contract that will pay him $10 million this season. The agreement first reported by the NFL network.

Thomas was due a $31 million roster bonus March 17th.

In 2019, Thomas for receptions in a season with 149. Since, he has 55 receptions. He missed all of 2021 due to injury.

On social media, Thomas expressed his pleasure with the signing of quarterback Derek Carr. Now, the two will work together in 2023.

