March Madness First Four predictions: Texas A&M CC vs. Southeast Missouri State

The 2023 March Madness Tournament kicks off on Tuesday with a First Four matchup between two virtually unknown schools.

Both games this evening can be seen on truTV.

I don’t know why more people don’t apply for employment at truTV. You only have to work six days a year.



Game time : 6:40 p.m. ET

TV : truTV

Live Stream : March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (-3.5) over Southeast Missouri State : When the Redhawks take the floor, 10 days will have passed since they won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the fifth seed.

The momentum that carried them to four wins in four days is gone.

What remains is a team that was 15-16 before the unlikely run and had recently surrendered 105 points to the nation’s 337th-ranked offense (Lindenwood).

The Islanders — who have won 12 of their past 13 games, covering in 10 contests — were in Dayton last year, but failed to capture their first tournament win after shooting 37 percent from the field and 9-for-19 from the free throw line.

This year, they rank fifth in the nation in free throw percentage (79 percent) and they’ll get plenty of opportunities to pad their lead against an opponent that is married to a frenetic pace.

The nerves attached to the Redhawks’ first tournament game in 23 years won’t allow them to harness that energy for good.

The pick : Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (-3.5, BetMGM )

This season: 10-7-3

2011-22 record: 319-283-9